Home Nation

Citizenship Act will be implemented in West Bengal, Mamata can't stop it: BJP

State unit chief Dilip Ghosh said West Bengal will be the first state where the Act will be implemented.

Published: 14th December 2019 12:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 12:39 AM   |  A+A-

National Highways were blocked at several places and railway tracks were set on fire at Uluberia in Howrah and Beldanga in Murshidabad districts using tyres and furniture. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Friday said the Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented in the state and neither Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee nor her party, Trinamool Congress, will be able to stop it.

West Bengal will be the first state where the Act will be implemented, he said.

The BJP leader's remarks came after Banerjee, one of the most vocal opponents of the amended Citizenship Act, said at a press conference that she will not allow the new law to be implemented in her state "under any circumstances".

FULL REPORT | Citizenship Act protests: Violence grips Bengal after Mamata calls for mass agitation

"Earlier she had opposed the abrogation of Article 370, demonetisation, but that didn't stop the Union government from implementing it.

In this case too, the new Citizenship Act would be implemented in the state," Ghosh said.

"Bengal, for that matter, would be the first state where it would be implemented," he added.

Ghosh said Banerjee should come clean on why she is opposing it.

"Is it because she is afraid of losing her vote bank in the state? Let us make one thing very clear, the Citizenship Act would be implemented in the state, neither Banerjee nor her party would be able to stop it," he said.

She is bothered about infiltrators but not about Hindu refugees who have been looking forward to this law for the last several decades, he claimed.

Banerjee had said the BJP will not be able to bulldoze the states to enact the new law.

The chief minister also announced a series of protests next week, saying she would hit the streets seeking revocation of the "draconian" Act.

ALSO READ | We don't divide people in Bengal: Mamata attacks BJP on Citizenship Bill

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya also attacked Banerjee, accusing her of "fuelling protests" in Bengal against the new Act by spreading misinformation.

"Why is Mamata Banerjee not taking action against the infiltrators who are behind the protests in Bengal? She is instigating masses to take law into their hands.

If she is so concerned about the infiltrators, why doesn't she say anything about Hindu refugees," he asked.

Protests demanding immediate revocation of the amended Citizenship Act reached the shores of West Bengal on Friday, with agitators resorting to violence and arson at railway stations and thoroughfares across the state.

According to police sources, people in the minority-dominated districts of rural Howrah, Murshidabad, Birbhum, parts of Burdwan and North Bengal hit the streets this morning, raising slogans against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

In Kolkata, hundreds of protesters gathered at the Park Circus seven-point crossing, seeking the revocation of the law.

They raised anti-government slogans and burnt tyres on the thoroughfare, leading to traffic congestions in the southern and the central parts of the city.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday night gave his assent to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, turning it into an Act.

According to the amended Act, non-Muslim refugees, who escaped religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and moved to India before December 31, 2014, will be granted Indian citizenship.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dilip Ghosh Bengal politics West Bengal BJP Citizenship Act CAB Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp