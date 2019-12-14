Home Nation

Former BJP minister Saryu Roy hands over resignation letter to Jharkhand governor

A Raj Bhavan communique said that Roy called on the governor and submitted his resignation letter which has been forwarded to Chief Minister Raghubar Das for an appropriate decision on it.

Published: 14th December 2019 12:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 12:09 AM   |  A+A-

Saryu Roy met Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu. (Photo | Twitter/@roysaryu)

By PTI

RANCHI: Former BJP minister Saryu Roy, who had resigned from the Raghubar Das Cabinet on November 17, met Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu and handed his resignation letter to her.

A Raj Bhavan communique said that Roy called on the governor and submitted his resignation letter which has been forwarded to Chief Minister Raghubar Das for an appropriate decision on it.

In his one-line resignation letter addressed to the governor and sent by fax on November 17, Roy had said he was resigning from the ministry and that the resignation be accepted with immediate effect.

The same night Roy also resigned from the membership of Jharkhand Assembly, sending the letter to Speaker Dinesh Oraon.

He had released the copies of his resignation letters to the press that night.

As per rule and convention, a minister submits his or her resignation letter to the chief minister, who, in turn, forwards it to the governor with a recommendation to accept it or not as it is the chief minister who gives a list of ministers for their appointment.

Soon after the formation of the BJP government in 2014, the chief minister allocated Roy the portfolio of Parliamentary Affairs, Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs.

Later, he had asked the chief minister to divest the Parliamentary Affairs portfolio.

Roy has been expelled for six years by the BJP on disciplinary ground after he contested from Jamshedpur (West) as an independent candidate against the chief minister on December 7 as he was denied ticket from his Jamshedpur (West) seat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Saryu Roy Jharkhand governor Raj Bhavan Raghubar Das Droupadi Murmu
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp