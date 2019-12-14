Former BJP minister Saryu Roy hands over resignation letter to Jharkhand governor

By PTI

RANCHI: Former BJP minister Saryu Roy, who had resigned from the Raghubar Das Cabinet on November 17, met Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu and handed his resignation letter to her.

A Raj Bhavan communique said that Roy called on the governor and submitted his resignation letter which has been forwarded to Chief Minister Raghubar Das for an appropriate decision on it.

In his one-line resignation letter addressed to the governor and sent by fax on November 17, Roy had said he was resigning from the ministry and that the resignation be accepted with immediate effect.

The same night Roy also resigned from the membership of Jharkhand Assembly, sending the letter to Speaker Dinesh Oraon.

He had released the copies of his resignation letters to the press that night.

As per rule and convention, a minister submits his or her resignation letter to the chief minister, who, in turn, forwards it to the governor with a recommendation to accept it or not as it is the chief minister who gives a list of ministers for their appointment.

Soon after the formation of the BJP government in 2014, the chief minister allocated Roy the portfolio of Parliamentary Affairs, Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs.

Later, he had asked the chief minister to divest the Parliamentary Affairs portfolio.

Roy has been expelled for six years by the BJP on disciplinary ground after he contested from Jamshedpur (West) as an independent candidate against the chief minister on December 7 as he was denied ticket from his Jamshedpur (West) seat.