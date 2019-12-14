Home Nation

Jat Mahasabha refuse proposal to edit 'Panipat', demand complete ban on film

Earlier amidst protest by Jat groups, the producers of Ashutosh Gowariker's historical drama 'Panipat' had agreed to edit out the portions of the film.

Published: 14th December 2019 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 07:12 PM

Panipat Protest

Protesters burning an effigy in Rajasthan's Kota (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: The recently released film 'Panipat' has been discontinued from all 175 cinema houses in Rajasthan owing to the controversy over the depiction of Bharatpur Maharaja Surajmal's character.

There are calls for FIR against the director and the producer in the HC. The complaint filed by Dale Singh will be heard on December 16.

And now, the Rajasthan Jat Mahasabha has demanded a complete ban on the film.

Additional Chief Secretary Home, Rajeev Swarup, had confirmed this to the media.

"The film distributor has communicated to the government that the producers would be editing certain portion of the film and the producers would move the edited version of the film to censor board", he had said.

The Jats are not ready to allow the screening of the film, even after the state government sought a response from the producers following a protest from Jat leaders against the movie. 

Rajaram Meel, President of Rajasthan Jat Mahasabha, says,  "the film is  fictional to make it more dramatic. There is no mention in any history book the way Maharaja Surajmal is described. So this film has to be completely banned. "

A cinema hall in Jaipur was also vandalized by protestors on Monday.

The State Tourism Minister and 14th heir of Maharaja Surajmal, Vishvendra Singh, had sought to ban the film.

Even former CM, Vasundhara Raje, had criticised the film's portrayal of Bharatpur's Maharaja Surajmal. Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot, had also said that the censor board should take note of the reactions against the portrayal of Surajmal, who is shown to have denied help to the Maratha army during the third battle of Panipat that was fought between the Marathas and Afghan king Ahmad Shah Abdali in 1761.

Panipat is the third major film to face such opposition in Rajasthan after film ls like Jodha-Akbar and Padmavat.

