Jharkhand polls: Campaigning for fourth phase ends

In the fourth phase, there are a total of 221 candidates including 23 women in the fray.

RANCHI: Campaigning for the fourth phase of polling for 15 assembly seats spread over four districts in Jharkhand drew to a close on Saturday evening.

In the fourth phase, there are a total of 221 candidates including 23 women in the fray. Out of 15 seats, 3 are reserved for the SC while the remaining 12 are in the general category.

The seats which have been reserved for SC included Deoghar, Jamua and Chandankiyari while Madhupur, Bagodar, Gandey, Giridih, Dumri, Bokaro, Sindri, Nirsa, Dhanbad, Jharia, Tundi and Baghmara are in the general category.

These 15 seats are spread over four districts including Madhupur and Deoghar are in Deoghar district while Bagodar, Jamua, Gandey, Giridih and Dumri are in Giridih district. Bokaro and Chandankiyari are in Bokaro district while Sindri, Nirsa, Dhanbad, Jharia, Tundi and Baghmara are in Dhanbad district.

The total number of voters on two seats of Deoghar district are 6,74,832 and for five seats of Giridih district are 14,18,753. In two seats of Bokaro, there are 7,65,742 voters and for six seats of Dhanbad district, it is 19,25,682.

The total number of first time voters on these seats are 95,795.

For the fourth phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and others made a last ditch efforts to woo the voters. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also campaigned for Congress and JMM candidates.

