Home Nation

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma meets Amit Shah, seeks ILP in the state

Assam and other states in the North East are witnessing agitations in the wake of the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Published: 14th December 2019 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma met Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday late night to implement inner line permit (ILP) in the state.

"MDA Govt delegation called on Hon'ble Home Minister @AmitShah ji around 12:30 a.m. today in Delhi to urge the central Govt to implement Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Meghalaya. The State Govt will convene a one day special session to bring in Govt resolution to implement ILP", Sangma tweeted. Meghalaya government will hold a special session to bring a resolution for ILP in the state.

ALSO READ: Go to North Korea if you don't want 'divisive democracy', says Meghalaya Governor

"HM was very receptive to all the issues raised by the delegation and has agreed to examine the matter", Sangma said.

The union home ministry has extended the Inner Line Permit to Manipur and other parts of the North East.

Assam and other states in the North East are witnessing agitations in the wake of the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

ALSO READ: Amit Shah cancels visit to Meghalaya, Arunachal amid Citizenship Act protests

The Adaptation of Law (Amendment) Order, 2019 dated December 11 has included 'districts of Kamrup, Darrang, Nowgong, Sibsagar, Lakhimpur, Naga Hills, Cachar, states of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram and area of districts of state of Nagaland as notified from time to time'.

Various organisations in the North East had been raising their voices against the CAB citing it as a threat to their ethnicity, despite assurances from the union government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah Conrad Sangma ILP Inner Line Permit
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
As Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia turns a year older, let us take a look at some rare snaps of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'. (File Photo | AP and PTI)
Happy birthday Bhaichung Bhutia: Check out some rare photos of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp