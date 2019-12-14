Home Nation

Mumbai Diary: Women to pilot Central Railway’s first AC local

After the success of AC local on the Western Line of Suburban Mumbai, the Central Railways is also planning its first AC local service from mid January.

Published: 14th December 2019 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

South Central Railway

Image for representational purpose only ( File | EPS)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

Boost to water transport around Mumbai

In a significant boost to tourism and the water-transport around Mumbai, the central government has given its nod to the marina at Princess Dock, which will have space for about 300 private yachts and touristy upgrade for Kanhoji Angre Island aka Khanderi Island.

The move is aimed at ramping up the look and ambience of the area and marketing it as a tourist hotspot.

The central government will invest Rs 50 crore in the island, 23 km away from the Gateway of India,  to develop it as a place of tourist interest. The island will be equipped with recreational centres, hotels and restaurants.

Western Express Highway to get a facelift

The 25 km stretch of one of the Mumbai’s prime arterial road, the Western Express Highway between Bandra and Dahisar, is all set to get a facelift in order to make commuting easy for millions of motorists who use it every day.

Resurfacing of the 11 lakh sq metre area of the road, refurbishing the service roads to streamline traffic on the main road, reorganising traffic islands, fixing anti-crash barriers on the sides of the highway, improved lighting on the road, building more public toilets for commuters and having new charging points for electric vehicles are all part of the facelift plan.

Beautification of the open spaces and walls along the road, too, is a part of this project and tenders have already been floated for this purpose.

Women to pilot Central Railway’s first AC local

After the success of AC local on the Western Line of Suburban Mumbai, the Central Railways is also planning its first AC local service from mid-January.

The local would be piloted by women, railway officials have said. The local has arrived at the CR’s Kurla car shed and is currently being fitted with CCTVs in ladies’ compartments.

The CR’s AC rake is the fifth in the city. It had to have its height modified to enable it to run on all its corridors. The height of the previous AC locals had been a big issue as there are British-era bridges over the tracks. 

Railway facility for online trade

In a city like Mumbai, where members of a household are often out during working hours, delivery of goods purchased online often becomes difficult.

To do away with this problem, the Western Railway has come up with a novel idea. It has proposed to set up micro warehouses at the station from where the commuters would be able to collect goods that they purchased online.

This idea is expected to benefit both the delivery chains as well as the customers. While the customers can collect their items at their convenience, the delivery chains won’t have to search for addresses.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mumbai Mumbai water shortage Central railway Central railway AC local
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp