Home Nation

PM Modi has no respect for federal structure: Goa Congress

The Goa government had demanded that the letter 'exempting' Karnataka from obtaining Environment Clearance (EC) for a project on the river either be kept in abeyance or withdrawn.

Published: 14th December 2019 11:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 11:37 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Opposition Congress in Goa on Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had no respect for an elected chief minister and the "federal fabric" of the country.

The Congress' charge came a day after Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik said the PM had assured him to resolve the issue of Union Environment ministry's letter on Mahadayi river diversion to Karnataka.

The Goa government had demanded that the letter 'exempting' Karnataka from obtaining Environment Clearance (EC) for a project on the river either be kept in abeyance or withdrawn.

"The governor's announcement on the PM's assurance on Mhadei is a clear indication that the PM has no respect to the elected CM of our state who had even failed to get an appointment with the PM on the said issue," said state unit Congress president Girish Chodankar.

"This action of the PM is an indication of the mindset of the Centre of respecting an appointed constitutional head (governor) rather than the elected CM disregarding the federal fabric of our country," he said.

Chodankar demanded the CM's resignation over the treatment meted out to him by the Centre.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Goa Congress Federal structure Narendra Modi Environment Clearance PM Modi
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
As Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia turns a year older, let us take a look at some rare snaps of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'. (File Photo | AP and PTI)
Happy birthday Bhaichung Bhutia: Check out some rare photos of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp