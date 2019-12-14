Home Nation

Suspected Pak intruder shot dead by BSF along border in J&K's Samba 

The troops guarding the IB at Manguchak area of Samba sector noticed the man moving towards this side under the cover of darkness amid heavy rains in the early hours of the day.

Published: 14th December 2019 12:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 12:32 AM   |  A+A-

BSF patrol near the international border

BSF patrol near the international border (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: A suspected Pakistani intruder was shot dead by BSF personnel while he was trying to cross the International Border (IB) in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

The troops guarding the IB at Manguchak area of Samba sector noticed the man moving towards this side under the cover of darkness amid heavy rains in the early hours of the day, they said.

According to the officials, Border Security Force (BSF) troops fired a few shots after the intruder paid no heed to their repeated warnings, resulting in his death.

"The body of the deceased was retrieved from near the Zero Line this evening and later handed over to police for legal formalities," a BSF official said.

The area had become very slushy due to incessant rains and it was difficult to carry out a thorough search during the day.

A comprehensive search was conducted in the area after dusk and the intruder's body was recovered, he said. Nothing incriminating was seized from the deceased, he added.

A police official said the body was taken to the district hospital, Samba for a post-mortem.

"The identity of the deceased could not be ascertained as he was not carrying any documents," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistani intruder BSF Indo-Pak border pakistan Samba  Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp