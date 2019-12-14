Home Nation

Women in Bihar to outlive males by 2035

girls, sex ration, students, feoticide, flag,

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Women in Bihar are expected to outlive their male counterparts by the year 2035 according to a report by National Commission on Population, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

According to the report, the female life expectancy at birth for women will reach 74.5, as compared to 72.9 of males by 2035.

The report titled ‘Population Projections For India and States 2011-2036’, has projected a major increase in the population of Bihar as well.

This increase in population will also see a jump in density of population from 1,106 to 1,578 persons per square kilometre by 2035. Details released by the state health department said that Bihar will continue to be the youngest state till 2036, with an expected median age of around 28.1 at that time.

