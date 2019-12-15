Home Nation

10-year-old sent to juvenile home for killing classmate over pen-snatching issue in Jaipur

The girl's parents were produced before court and sent to jail for destroying evidence by dumping the body of the 12-year-old in an open ground.

Published: 15th December 2019 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

crime scene, police probe

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

JAIPUR: A 10-year-old girl was sent to a juvenile home here on Sunday for allegedly killing her classmate hitting her using an iron rod after the two got into an argument over snatching a pen, police said.

Also, the girl's parents were produced before court and sent to jail for destroying evidence by dumping the body of the 12-year-old in an open ground, Chaksu station house officer Braj Mohan Kaviya said.

On Saturday, all three were arrested by police in the case, he said.

The incident happened on December 11 when the victim had gone to the girl's house after school for getting her pen back but an argument led to a fight, the SHO said.

The accused girl attacked the other with an iron rod in which the victim sustained critical injuries on her head, ribs and stomach leading to her death, Kaviya said adding that the girl's parents were not at home then.

After her mother got home, the girl apparently narrated the entire story.

The mother and daughter went on to tie the victim's body to a rock and threw it in a pond, the SHO further said.

Later, the mother informed her husband.

The couple, then, fished out the body from the pond and dumped it in an open ground, Kaviya said.

After the 12-year-old did not reach home, her parents lodged a missing complaint and the body was recovered later that day, the officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jaipur Jaipur crime Jaipur crimes
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp