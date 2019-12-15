Home Nation

25-year-old mentally ill patient jumps to death from top floor of govt hospital in Madhya Pradesh

A female relative of the concerned patient was also called to try and dissuade him from resorting to any extreme step from the top floor.

Published: 15th December 2019 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: In a shocking incident, a mentally ill young patient jumped to death from the top floor of the multi-storied district hospital building in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

The young patient aged around 25 years, who was identified as Madan Singh Nigam, a native of Baregaon village in Multai area of Betul district was admitted at the hospital on Friday for treatment of uneasiness and sleep deprivation.

According to sources, he started behaving in an abnormal manner since Saturday evening and managed to get out of the ward where he was admitted after making a way through the ventilator of the toilet in the burn ward/unit.

On Sunday morning, entire hospital machinery went into a tizzy after spotting Madan Singh sitting outside one of the windows of the top floor (third floor) of the hospital building.

Immediately, a team of local civic authorities was pressed into action along with cops and efforts started to rescue him.

A female relative of the concerned patient was also called to try and dissuade him from resorting to any extreme step from the top floor.

“Just when the cops and the civic authorities employees were trying to go for the final attempt to rescue him, he suddenly jumped diagonally from the top floor, which prevented the rescuers on the ground floor to save him with big webs,” a hospital staff present on the spot said.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital again with multiple injuries all across the body, but despite sustained efforts of the doctors, he couldn’t be saved.

“We’ve ordered a probe into the matter, particularly as to how the patient managed to get out of the toilet’s ventilator after breaking the glass pane there,” Betul district chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr GC Chaurasia said

