Home Nation

Assam has become New Kashmir, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

He stated that the passing of the Citizenship bill has created disturbance and violence in many districts of West Bengal.

Published: 15th December 2019 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

West Bengal MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Commenting on the ongoing protests in North-East against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday said that Assam has become a 'new Kashmir'.

"It is a matter of concern that the entire North-East region, especially Assam has been engulfed in violence which is certainly detrimental to the safety and security of the nation. Assam is recognised as a strategically important place for the country. On one hand, it is Kashmir valley and on the other, the new Kashmir that is Assam, both have been emerging as a great concern." Chowdhury told ANI.

Further, he stated that the passing of the Citizenship bill has created disturbance and violence in many districts of West Bengal.

READ| Anti-Citizenship Act stir enters third day in Bengal, internet services suspended

"The essence of deprivation, discrimination has been prevailing upon the minority people of my state, West Bengal. So this has become another area of major concern. I have already requested the state government to take all necessary measures in order to stop the escalation of violence," he added.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which was passed by the Parliament earlier this week and has now become the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 following Presidential assent.

According to the Act, members of the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities who have come from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Citizenship Act Anti-Citizenship Act protests
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp