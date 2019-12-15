Home Nation

Former cricketer Praveen Kumar allegedly thrashes man, minor boy in inebriated condition

The victim Deepak Sharma further claimed that the police refused to register his complaint and told him to approach the higher authorities as the case is related to an international cricketer.

Published: 15th December 2019 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 12:03 PM

India's Praveen Kumar celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Alex Hales for 0 during the 20-20 cricket match between England and India at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, north-west England on August 31 2011. (File Photo | AFP)

Former Indian fast bowler Praveen Kumar. (File| AFP)

By ANI

MEERUT: A man alleged that his neighbour and former cricketer Praveen Kumar, who was in an inebriated condition, has thrashed him and pushed his seven-year-old son in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

After intervening into the matter, Superintendent of Police (SP) Akhilesh Narayan said, "Both of them are neighbours and they have informed the police about the incident. We are investigating the matter based on their statements. Further action will be taken accordingly. The medical process has also been done."

However, the victim Deepak Sharma further claimed that the police refused to register his complaint and told him to approach the higher authorities as the case is related to an international cricketer.

"I was waiting for my son at the bus stop at 3:00 pm. Kumar arrived at the spot, came out of his car and abused the bus driver first and later abused me. He was in an inebriated condition. Later, he thrashed me and fractured my hand," the victim claimed.

"Kumar also pushed my son who has suffered injury in his back. Now the police are forcing me to compromise. Moreover, I have started receiving death threats," he added.

However, Praveen Kumar's statement into the matter is yet to come.

