Jamia Milia Islamia students not involved in South Delhi anti-Citizenship Act stir: Varsity

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday said violence happened in south Delhi during protest by people of nearby areas against the amended Citizenship Act and not during student agitation.

In a statement, the university said that it has already declared winter vacation and postponed semester examination after a clash between police and students on Friday.

"A large number of students staying in hostels have already left and the Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar appealed to the students to maintain peace," it said.