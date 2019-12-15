Home Nation

Policy change vital to boost scientific research: Geological Survey of India deputy DG SC Tripathi

Geological Survey of India’s deputy director general and regional mission head SC Tripathi pointed out that many people holding graduation in science courses were unemployed.

Published: 15th December 2019 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Panel Discussion on science and Technology in India and China

Panel Discussion on science and Technology in India and China

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  There  is need for a huge change in policy, attitude of bureaucracy and disbursal of funds by the government if India wants to be on par with China in the field of science, said scientists from different premier institutions based out of Hyderabad on Saturday, during a panel discussion held on ‘Science and Technology in India and China’ at the BM Birla Science Centre. 

Geological Survey of India’s deputy director general and regional mission head SC Tripathi pointed out that many people holding graduation in science courses were unemployed. Pointing out the poor quantity and quality of research in India, he said that there had been a series of publications by Chinese scholars in international journals, whereas the same cannot be said about India.

He added that while China has 39 UNESCO recognised Global Geoparks, India has none. The scientists also stressed on the need for boosting entrepreneurship in India, as a way to reach new frontiers in sciences.

Comments

