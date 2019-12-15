Reports of Home Ministry moving proposal to introduce Article 371 in J&K false: MHA

By ANI

NEW DELHI:: The Union Home Ministry on Saturday said that media reports claiming that centre has moved a proposal to implement Article 371 in Jammu & Kashmir are incorrect.

Reacting on certain TV as well as newspaper reports, Ministry of Home Affairs said, "Certain media reports stating that Ministry of Home Affairs has moved a proposal to implement Article 371 in Jammu & Kashmir are incorrect and baseless."

Last week, a few media groups have come out with reports that MHA is mulling introduction of Article 371 in J&K and is in talks with Jammu and Kashmir's law department regarding its implementation. Media reports further claimed that the government may implement it in Ladakh as well and said that proposal is still at the consultation level.

This article of Indian constitution safeguards the rights of local people in employment and education and was created after agitation in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Article 371 was incorporated in the 32nd Amendment of the Constitution in 1974.

Article 371 is applicable in 10 states including Gujarat, Nagaland, Assam, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka.

In August this year, the government revoked Article 370 that gave special status to the erstwhile state of J&K.

Parliament also passed a bill bifurcating the region into two union territories- J&K and Ladakh, which officially came into existence from October 31.