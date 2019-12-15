Uttarakhand businessman shot dead by two Shiv Sena leaders

Vineet Upadhyay By

DEHRADUN: A property dealer was allegedly shot dead by two Shiv Sena leaders in Nainital's Haldwani area on Sunday. Sunil Kumar Meena, senior superintendent of police, Nainital said, "Case has been registered against the accused and one has been arrested. Another is on run and raids are being conducted to arrest him."

Allegations have surfaced that Pandey had submitted a written complaint to the district police expressing threat to his life but no action was taken by the police in the matter.

Gaurav Gupta and Saurav Gupta, are leaders of the party and brothers. The deceased Bhuppy Pandey is said to be in contention with the brothers over land deals and property.

Pandey was commuting on a motorcycle with his friends when the two brothers stopped him at Sindhi Chauraha and beat him up at around 11.30 AM in the morning and later shot him. Following the incident, locals caught hold of Saurav Gupta and thrashed him before handing him over to the police. Gaurav Gupta is still on run, said the district police.

Pandey died on the spot after he was shot six times.

The murder sent ripples across the state and residents of Haldwani, a thriving business centre and a foothill town of Nainital district shared their apprehensions.

Tanuja Joshi, whose two brothers were shot by a mafia don in years between 1998-2004 said,"The same thing happened with my family. We had approached the police multiple times but the police did nothing. Unfortunately, history has repeated itself as the police failed to learn anything."

However, the man was convicted by the court and died of cancer in jail.

Interestingly, on Friday, Uttarakhand high court had refused to grant a stay on arrest of the two brothers in a case registered against them under Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.