13-year-old kills classmate over pen in Jaipur, parents arrested

A 13-year-old girl was murdered by her classmate over a dispute over a pen, in Jaipur’s Chaksu town.

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: A 13-year-old girl was murdered by her classmate over a dispute over a pen, in Jaipur’s Chaksu town.

The accused apparently killed the victim with an iron rod.

The parents of the accused have been arrested for destroying evidence to save the girl, while the minor has been sent to a juvenile home.

The incident which took place on Wednesday, at the accused’s house saw the girl attack the other with an iron rod in which the victim sustained critical injuries. The girl’s parents were not home at the time of the crime.

“After school, the girl reached the house of the accused girl. There was an argument between them. The accused then proceeded to attack the victim with an iron rod. After the murder, the accused girl cleaned the blood and covered the dead body with plastic bags,” said Additional Commissioner (crime) Ashok Kumar Gupta.

The accused’s mother later returned home to find the dead body. In order to save her daughter, the mother stuffed the corpse in a box and disposed it off in a pond nearby.

Upon investigation, the accused’s house was searched where the earrings and bloodstains of the victim were found.

