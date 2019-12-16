Actress Payal Rohatgi to be behind bars till December 24 over objectionable remarks on Jawaharlal Nehru

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Bollywood actress Payal Rohatgi has been sent to Bundi Central Jail till December 24 by a court in Rajasthan.

The ACJM court in Bundi rejected Payal's bail application in the case where she is accused of making objectionable remarks and posting offensive content on social media against the Gandhi-Nehru family.

The actress was arrested by the police from Ahmedabad on Sunday and was later brought to Bundi.

Payal was produced in the ACJM court after her arrest on Monday morning and after the hearing, the court ordered her to be sent to jail.

Amidst tight security arrangements, Payal was presented in ACJM court on Monday where a huge crowd of people had gathered to see the starlet. During this period, Payal's fiance Sangram Singh was also present in the court.

Talking to the media, Sangram Singh said "We have full faith in the court and the police. We see this case as an attack on freedom of expression."

Payal himself tweeted the information that she has been detained by Rajasthan Police.

She tweeted on Sunday tagging the PM office and the Home Ministry after being taken into custody.

Payal had tweeted: 'I have been arrested by Rajasthan Police for making videos on Motilal Nehru, about which information was taken from Google. Freedom of speech is a joke.'

I am arrested by @PoliceRajasthan for making a video on #MotilalNehru which I made from taking information from @google Freedom of Speech is a joke @PMOIndia @HMOIndia — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team- Bhagwan Ram Bhakts (@Payal_Rohatgi) December 15, 2019

After the video went viral on social media, a Congress worker from Bundi, Charmesh Sharma, filed a case against her on 10 October.

The police had registered an FIR in the case under section 504, 505 of IPC and 66 and 67 of the Information Technology Act.

Payal was asked to respond to a notice served to her earlier in the month. Payal has appeared in some films, TV serials and Bigg Boss.

Rohatgi's legal counsellor, Bhupendra Sahay Saxena says that the actress will challenge the order in a higher court for seeking remedy at the earliest.

Earlier this month, the actress had alleged that the Rajasthan CM was acting against her under pressure from the Gandhi family.

The statement had come after police sent notice to her. "It has come to my mind that offices of Sonia Gandhi ji and Priyanka Gandhi are pressuring the Chief Minister of Rajasthan to go ahead with the FIR against me for making a video on Motilal Nehru," Payal had alleged on Twitter.

Moreover, she had offered a conditional apology from Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

The actress stated that she is a Savarkar supporter and had made the video on the basis of a third party source, quoting author M O Mathai, whom she had never read.

The actress on Twitter said since she did not read the author, she believed she should apologise because making a personal attack on anyone is unfair. "As an unbiased human being, I am trying to understand politics of the country," she tweeted earlier this month.