Home Nation

Actress Payal Rohatgi to be behind bars till December 24 over objectionable remarks on Jawaharlal Nehru

Payal was produced in the ACJM court after her arrest on Monday morning and after the hearing, the court ordered her to be sent to jail.

Published: 16th December 2019 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

Payal Rohatgi

Actress Payal Rohatgi (Photo | Instagram)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Bollywood actress Payal Rohatgi has been sent to Bundi Central Jail till December 24 by a court in Rajasthan.

The ACJM court in Bundi rejected Payal's bail application in the case where she is accused of making objectionable remarks and posting offensive content on social media against the Gandhi-Nehru family. 

The actress was arrested by the police from Ahmedabad on Sunday and was later brought to Bundi. 

Payal was produced in the ACJM court after her arrest on Monday morning and after the hearing, the court ordered her to be sent to jail.

Amidst tight security arrangements, Payal was presented in ACJM court on Monday where a huge crowd of people had gathered to see the starlet.  During this period, Payal's fiance Sangram Singh was also present in the court.  

Talking to the media, Sangram Singh said  "We have full faith in the court and the police. We see this case as an attack on freedom of expression." 

Payal himself tweeted the information that she has been detained by Rajasthan Police.

She tweeted on Sunday tagging the PM office and the Home Ministry after being taken into custody. 

Payal had tweeted: 'I have been arrested by Rajasthan Police for making videos on Motilal Nehru, about which information was taken from Google. Freedom of speech is a joke.'

After the video went viral on social media, a Congress worker from Bundi, Charmesh Sharma, filed a case against her on 10 October.

ALSO READ: Model Payal Rohatgi detained for objectionable comment on Jawaharlal Nehru

The police had registered an FIR in the case under section 504, 505 of IPC and 66 and 67 of the Information Technology Act. 

Payal was asked to respond to a notice served to her earlier in the month. Payal has appeared in some films, TV serials and Bigg Boss.

Rohatgi's legal counsellor, Bhupendra Sahay Saxena says that the actress will challenge the order in a higher court for seeking remedy at the earliest.

Earlier this month, the actress had alleged that the Rajasthan CM was acting against her under pressure from the Gandhi family. 

The statement had come after police sent notice to her. "It has come to my mind that offices of Sonia Gandhi ji and Priyanka Gandhi are pressuring the Chief Minister of Rajasthan to go ahead with the FIR against me for making a video on Motilal Nehru," Payal had alleged on Twitter.

Moreover, she had offered a conditional apology from Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

The actress stated that she is a Savarkar supporter and had made the video on the basis of a third party source, quoting author M O Mathai, whom she had never read. 

The actress on Twitter said since she did not read the author, she believed she should apologise because making a personal attack on anyone is unfair. "As an unbiased human being, I am trying to understand politics of the country," she tweeted earlier this month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Payal Rohatgi Payal Rohatgi Nehru remark Payal Rohatgi jailed
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congrats senior leader Priyanka Gandhi along with other senior leader sit a peaceful protest at Historical India Gate in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Priyanka Gandhi leads 'symbolic protest' against police crackdown on students
Students of University of Madras protest against CAB NRC and recent atrocity of police upon students of Jamia MiLlia Islamia University in Delhi while protesting peacefully at University of Madras in Chennai on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai students condemn police violence in Delhi, organise peaceful protests
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp