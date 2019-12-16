Home Nation

Anti-Citizenship Act stir: Protesters wreak havoc in Patna, damage vehicles 

Published: 16th December 2019 12:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 12:28 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel attempt to disperse protestors during a demonstration against the passing of Citizenship Amendment Bill in India on December 14 2019.

Police personnel attempt to disperse protestors during a demonstration against the passing of Citizenship Amendment Bill in India on December 14 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Thousands of anti-CAA protesters indulged in violence near the Kargil Chowk in Patna late on Sunday evening.

Commotion prevailed for more than 30 minutes after anti-CAA protesters arrived at the southern side of Gandhi maidan near a war memorial of Kargil and started pelting stones, bricks and whatever within their hand's reach. 

The commuters ran amock while many street vendors ran helter-skelter.

Eyewitnesses said that over half a dozen number of vehicles including that of media persons and police were vandalised. The protesters also set some vehicles on fire. 

Upon being informed, senior police officials of Patna along with heavy reinforcement of police and anti-riot vehicles arrived to disperse the crowd.

At the time of the report,  the entire area from South Gandhi maidan to Ashok Rajpath had been surrounded by police forces. 

SSP Patna Garima Mallick told the media that rowdy elements are being identified through vedio footages.

Protests against CAA were also reported from other parts of the state including Darbhanga and Chapra.

