Chhattisgarh police serve notice to NIT over students performing 'dangerous' bike stunts

The Raipur police have sought details from the management of the NIT regarding the bike stunts show being organised in the institute on Saturday including who gave the permission for it.

Published: 16th December 2019 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

Image of bike stunt used for representational purposes.

Image of bike stunt used for representational purposes.

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Raipur who performed dangerous bike stunts in their premises and the authorities who allowed it would be taken to task following the notice served by the police to the engineering institution.

The students performed stunts on their bikes on the occasion of the 'Summer Athletics 2019', though the NIT officials denied saying it was not a part of the actual programme schedule.

The police cited the approval given to performing of such hazardous bike stunts by the NIT students as "inappropriate and unacceptable".

"It might have led to grievous injuries and even turned fatal for the students. Giving sanction to such show will encourage other bike riders to go for reckless stunts putting others on the risk on the roads and equally leading to a traffic violation", said the Raipur SSP Arif H Sheikh. 

Based on the information received in response to the police notice, the legal action will be initiated, the officer added.

Raipur police had earlier appealed the parents and the college authorities to persuade the students not to perform stunts on their bikes.

