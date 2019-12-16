Home Nation

Citizenship Act stir: Road and rail blockades in Bengal as protests enter day four

In East Midnapore and Murshidabad districts, the agitators blocked thoroughfares since morning, inconveniencing hundreds of commuters, they said.

Trinamool Congress supporters participate in a protest rally against Citizenship Amendment Act at Bolpur in Birbhum Sunday Dec. 15 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Trinamool Congress supporters participate in a protest rally against Citizenship Amendment Act at Bolpur in Birbhum Sunday Dec. 15 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Protests over the amended Citizenship Act continued in Bengal for the fourth consecutive day on Monday, with incidents of road and rail blockades reported from various parts of the state, officials said.

Several trains have been cancelled or delayed due to the ongoing protests.

A spokesperson of the railways said demonstrators have blocked the tracks in Sealdah-Diamond Harbour and Sealdah- Namkhana sectors.

Efforts were being made to disperse the mob, he added.

Internet services remained suspended in six districts of state -- Malda, Uttar Dinajpur, Murshidabad, Howrah, North 24 Parganas and parts of South 24 Parganas districts -- where agitation over the amended Act have brought life to a halt.

On Sunday night, the officer-in-charge of Uluberia police station, along with a few other police personnel, sustained injuries after they were attacked by the agitators.

They had to be admitted to a nearby hospital, district officials said.

Incidents of violence, loot and arson were also reported from Nadia and Birbhum districts.

State BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu had accused the TMC government of doing little to control the deteriorating law and order situation.

Chief Minister Banerjee had said that the amended law will not be implemented in Bengal.

Banerjee, who has been at the forefront in opposing National Register of Citizens and Citizenship Act, will hit the streets in the city seeking revocation of the law.

