Hope no effort is made to save Kuldeep Singh Sengar now: Arvind Kejriwal

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday hoped that expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar convicted in Unnao rape case will serve his punishment and no effort will be made to save him.

"BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar was found guilty on the day Nirbhaya rape (incident) completed seven years. A powerful politician will face punishment for his act due to strict monitoring by the Supreme Court.

"I hope no effort will be made to save him any longer," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

A Delhi court convicted expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Monday for raping a woman in Unnao in 2017 saying the victim's testimony was "truthful and unblemished" against a "powerful person."