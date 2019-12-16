Home Nation

Internet services suspended in UP's Saharanpur to curb fake news

According to officials, the internet services have been suspended to curb rumours and fake news from spreading in the area.

Published: 16th December 2019 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

internet, net neutrality, open web, world wide, cable, hardware, hacking

For representational purposes

By ANI

SAHARANPUR: As a precautionary measure to maintain law and order amid protests against the citizenship law across the country, internet services were on Sunday midnight suspended in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh until further orders.

"In view of maintaining law and peace in the area, Saharanpur District Magistrate using the powers invested in him under Section 144, suspends the internet services provided by mobile operators from midnight until further orders," an order read.

According to officials, the internet services have been suspended to curb rumours and fake news from spreading in the area.

Alok Kumar Pandey is the District Magistrate of Saharanpur.

The internet services were suspended earlier in the district on December 13 too.

"Based on the information received on Dec 15 regarding Citizenship Amendment Bill, it cannot be denied that adverse effects can inflict on the law and order situation and peace in the district," the order said.

"Due to lack of time, it is not possible to hear the contentions of any party. Therefore, these orders are being issued unilaterally. All internet service providers must ensure that the instructions are followed," it added.

This comes after a day after a clash ensued between Delhi police and protestors demonstrating against the citizenship law turned violent. Protests are also happening at several places across the country against the new legislation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Saharanpur Fake News
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congrats senior leader Priyanka Gandhi along with other senior leader sit a peaceful protest at Historical India Gate in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Priyanka Gandhi leads 'symbolic protest' against police crackdown on students
Students of University of Madras protest against CAB NRC and recent atrocity of police upon students of Jamia MiLlia Islamia University in Delhi while protesting peacefully at University of Madras in Chennai on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai students condemn police violence in Delhi, organise peaceful protests
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp