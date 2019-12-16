Internet services suspended in UP's Saharanpur to curb fake news

By ANI

SAHARANPUR: As a precautionary measure to maintain law and order amid protests against the citizenship law across the country, internet services were on Sunday midnight suspended in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh until further orders.

"In view of maintaining law and peace in the area, Saharanpur District Magistrate using the powers invested in him under Section 144, suspends the internet services provided by mobile operators from midnight until further orders," an order read.

According to officials, the internet services have been suspended to curb rumours and fake news from spreading in the area.

Alok Kumar Pandey is the District Magistrate of Saharanpur.

The internet services were suspended earlier in the district on December 13 too.

"Based on the information received on Dec 15 regarding Citizenship Amendment Bill, it cannot be denied that adverse effects can inflict on the law and order situation and peace in the district," the order said.

"Due to lack of time, it is not possible to hear the contentions of any party. Therefore, these orders are being issued unilaterally. All internet service providers must ensure that the instructions are followed," it added.

This comes after a day after a clash ensued between Delhi police and protestors demonstrating against the citizenship law turned violent. Protests are also happening at several places across the country against the new legislation.