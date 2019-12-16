Law took its own course: Smriti Irani on Kuldeep Sengar's conviction in Unnao rape case

By IANS

NEW DELHI: As soon as the news came of former BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Sengar's conviction in the Unnao rape case on Monday, netizens were quick to ask Union Minister Smriti Irani for her reaction. Smriti, who helms the Ministry of Women and Child Development, was tagged and asked in a tweet to react on the conviction.

A twitter user wrote "Waiting for @smritiirani to react on the conviction of Kuldeep Sengar, her ex-BJP colleague".

ALSO READ: Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar convicted in Unnao rape case, sentencing on December 19

Replying the tweet, Smriti said without naming Sengar: "To presume that I would stand by anyone irrespective of their politics on issues of rape is abhorrent. The law has taken its course and I'm grateful that judicial processes continue to ensure protection of women & children."

A Delhi court on Monday convicted expelled BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar for raping a minor in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district.