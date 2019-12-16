Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh Police launch e-cop app for women's safety

The MP e-cop app has been introduced amid national debates over women's safety triggered by a spate of crimes against women all over the country.

Published: 16th December 2019 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

Truecaller, mobile phone

For representational purposes

By IANS

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh police have launched 'MP e-Cop', a mobile app to facilitate girls to get immediate back-up just by the push of a button.

The MP e-cop app has been introduced amid national debates over women's safety triggered by a spate of crimes against women all over the country.

"There is SOS (an international code signal for extreme distress) facility in the app, which would trigger the SMS to Dial 100 and phone numbers fed in the app by the girls/women," Bhopal's DIG Irshad Wali said.

As soon as the girl in distress pushes the button, the app will send an alert to Dial 100 and also SMSs on the five numbers fed by her in the app, he added.

The police will find the location of the person in distress after it receives the alert.

Talking about the app, another police officer said that citizens will also be able to report missing documents, mobiles or missing persons, in addition to getting information about stolen and recovered vehicles.

"People can avail several facilities through a single app. They can inform about missing documents and mobile phones from their homes. Secret information can be shared with police without disclosing the name," he added.

Women have expressed happiness over the launching of this app. A homemaker Archna Tripathi said, "This is a game changer for women's safety."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Police Madhya Pradesh  e cop app MP  e cop app Madhya Pradesh women safety
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congrats senior leader Priyanka Gandhi along with other senior leader sit a peaceful protest at Historical India Gate in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Priyanka Gandhi leads 'symbolic protest' against police crackdown on students
Students of University of Madras protest against CAB NRC and recent atrocity of police upon students of Jamia MiLlia Islamia University in Delhi while protesting peacefully at University of Madras in Chennai on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai students condemn police violence in Delhi, organise peaceful protests
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp