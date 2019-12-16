Home Nation

Letter wars: Mamata writes to Governor for cooperation on maintaining peace, he takes note with 'deep pain and anguish'

Banerjee expressed her sadness over his taking to the Twitter frequently to criticise of her government and urged the governor to cooperate with it to maintain peace in the state.

Published: 16th December 2019 09:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 11:28 PM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)

By PTI

KOLKATA:  The already embittered relations between West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took a turn for the worse on Monday when they shot off strongly-worded official letters to each other.

It was an eventful day in the unending series of feuds between Raj Bhavan and the state secretariat Nabanna with the Governor asking Banerjee to cancel her scheduled march against the Citizenship Amendment Act, " a law of the land", and called the programme "unconstitutional". Banerjee, however, paid no heed to Dhankhar's warning and went about the event which was attended by people in huge numbers.

In the next act of the dramatic confrontation, Dhankhar tweeted that he was "stunned" at neither the Chief Secretary nor the Director General of Police briefing him on the volatile situation against the backdrop of widespread violence related to anti-CAA protests in the state despite his request, and summoned Banerjee to the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | 'Overthrow my government if you want': Mamata dares Centre over Citizenship Act

Soon after, Banerjee fired a letter addressed to the Governor where she accused him of "aggravating the situation" and asked him "cooperate to maintain peace".

"Constitutional obligation in my view is to support the state government machinery to maintain peace and harmony rather than aggravating the situation by provoking the elements who may attempt to disturb the order and tranquility," she said.

Within hours, Dhankhar hit back complaining that he has taken note of her communication with "deep pain and anguish" and was "surprised at the unwarranted tangential approach" she has adopted.

"Your reflections are far from fact situations and would urge you to engage in soul searching," he said and complained that he has been "heaped indignities", with her ministers going "on rampage with most vituperative language".

"My Constitutional position was repeatedly compromised. Even on the current critical situation in the state, I have not been briefed by the state government at any stage and at any level whatsoever.

"I look forward to positive response from your end at our meeting tomorrow," he added.

A number of trains, railway stations, train tracks, toll plazas and buses have been torched and vandalised and train and vehicular movement thrown into jeopardy in the anti-CAA protests that began in Bengal on Friday, a day after President Ram Nath Kovind signed the bill into law.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Jagdeep Dhankhar West Bengal unrest Citizenship Amendment Act protests
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congrats senior leader Priyanka Gandhi along with other senior leader sit a peaceful protest at Historical India Gate in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Priyanka Gandhi leads 'symbolic protest' against police crackdown on students
Students of University of Madras protest against CAB NRC and recent atrocity of police upon students of Jamia MiLlia Islamia University in Delhi while protesting peacefully at University of Madras in Chennai on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai students condemn police violence in Delhi, organise peaceful protests
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp