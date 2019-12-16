PIB tweets on Jamia that led to Twitter chatter

Home Nation

Sunday evening saw violence spill out on the streets of Jamia Nagar and subsequently police forces had entered Jamia.

Students, others protest against the police action at Jamia Millia Islamia University at Police Headquarters in New Delhi.

Students, others protest against the police action at Jamia Millia Islamia University at Police Headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Twitterland went aflutter briefly on Sunday night when a critical tweet on the police action in Jamia Millia Islamia emanated from the official twitter handle of the Press Information Bureau. The development had the department rushing to issue a clarification.

The original post which has since been deleted said, "Seeing Jamia turn into a warzone is the last thing I expected to see. I can't let my alma mater bleed!"

ALSO READ: PIB expresses regret over 'personal tweet' from its official handle supporting protestors in Delhi

The PIB twitter clarified with a subsequent tweet, "A member of our Social Media team inadvertently tweeted from the @PIB_India handle her personal comments on the situation in Jamia Millia. The error is deeply regretted. Suitable action is being taken."

Sunday evening saw violence spill out on the streets of Jamia Nagar and subsequently police forces had entered nearby Jamia Millia without the university authority's permission.

