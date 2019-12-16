PIB tweets on Jamia that led to Twitter chatter

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Twitterland went aflutter briefly on Sunday night when a critical tweet on the police action in Jamia Millia Islamia emanated from the official twitter handle of the Press Information Bureau. The development had the department rushing to issue a clarification.

The original post which has since been deleted said, "Seeing Jamia turn into a warzone is the last thing I expected to see. I can't let my alma mater bleed!"

The PIB twitter clarified with a subsequent tweet, "A member of our Social Media team inadvertently tweeted from the @PIB_India handle her personal comments on the situation in Jamia Millia. The error is deeply regretted. Suitable action is being taken."

Sunday evening saw violence spill out on the streets of Jamia Nagar and subsequently police forces had entered nearby Jamia Millia without the university authority's permission.