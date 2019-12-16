Punjab cabinet reshuffle on the cards

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab cabinet reshuffle is on the cards as the non-performing ministers might be dropped or their portfolios changed.

Sources said that recently almost all cabinet ministers were verbally told not take any policy decisions in their respective departments and about half a dozen ministers were reportedly told they should just do day to day work in their departments.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is expected to do a reshuffle in his cabinet in the coming days and thus portfolios of many ministers are likely to be changed but is reportedly awaiting nod in this regard from the interim party chief Sonia Gandhi before going ahead with the reshuffle.

Amarinder is also likely to go to Delhi to meet her. It is not clear whether only reshuffling will be done or few ministers will be dropped and new faces inducted in the cabinet.

A few MLAs of the ruling Congress have already openly shown resentment against their own government saying that officers are running the show and elected representatives have no say. They also raised questions on the working of few ministers.

The simmering discontent among the legislators once again came to surface when Gidderbaha MLA Amrinder Singh Raja Warring called for cabinet reshuffle.

He said it has been three years since the Congress party came to power and it is high time reshuffling should take place based on performance.

"Those who are performing should remain but non-performers should go and replaced by performers," Warring said.

Recently during a meeting, Congress workers minced no words to speak against their own government to point that the situation in Punjab is still the same as it was during SAD-BJP rule.

They claimed that unfulfilled promises was ruining the party’s chances of making a comeback in the next state assembly elections.