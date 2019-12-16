Home Nation

Temple in Ayodhya to come up within four months, says Amit Shah in Jharkhand rally

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Shah said he should give an account of the development work carried out by his party.

Published: 16th December 2019 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By Express News Service

PAKUR: BJP president Amit Shah on Monday assured people that within four months a Ram temple would come up in Ayodhya given that the Supreme Court has given it the all clear.

“The Supreme Court has given its verdict. Now a huge temple of Ramlalla, touching the skies, will be constructed within four months in Ayodhya,” said the BJP president.

Shah also launched a blistering attack against Congress. Shah asked its leader Kapil Sibal why he sought to drag the Ram Janmabhoomi case in the Supreme Court.

“Congress leader and advocate Kapil Sibal sahab said, ‘abhi mat chalaye case, baad mein chalaye. Keon bhai, aap ke pet mein kyon dard hai’ (take up the case latter, why do you have a stomach ache following the case),” Shah asked Sibal.

Shah said that the Congress party could neither bring development nor could it protect the country.
Saluting the tribal freedom fighters who had launched ‘Santhal Hul’ (revolution) against the British, Shah told the poll rally it was traitors like Mir Zaffar who had allowed the British to establish their ‘raj’.

“Even today I will tell (you) that identify traitors like Mir Zaffar, who should not become your representatives and vote for the BJP,” Shah said without naming anybody.

Shah also came down heavily on the Congress party’s alliance partner Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), stating that the party had done little to develop Jharkhand.

The BJP president was addressing an election rally in Pakur in favour of the party candidate.

Meanwhile, Shah claimed that the BJP government had succeeded in rooting out Maoism from the state.

TAGS
BJP Amit Shah Jharkhand elections congress Ayodhya verdict
