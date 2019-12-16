Home Nation

Uddhav Thackeray government tables supplementary demands of Rs 16,000 crore in assembly

Maharashtra government also demanded Rs 500 crore as provision for premium subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna.

Published: 16th December 2019 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray arrive on the first day of the Winter Session of Maharashtra State Assembly at Vidhan Bhawan in Nagpur Monday Dec. 16 2019.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray arrive on the first day of the Winter Session of Maharashtra State Assembly at Vidhan Bhawan in Nagpur Monday Dec. 16 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra on Monday moved supplementary demands totalling Rs 16,120 crore in the Assembly on the first day of the winter session.

It sought Rs 4,500 crore for flood-affected areas and Rs 750 crore to compensate farmers affected by excess rains.

The state government also demanded Rs 500 crore as a provision for premium subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna (crop insurance scheme).

Thackeray, while not in government, had been critical of the Prime Minister's Crop Insurance Scheme, alleging it was of little help to farmers in the state.

Of the total supplementary demands, Rs 525 crore has been sought for people affected by natural calamities, while Rs 2,000 crore has been kept for drinking water and sanitation schemes.

The demands will be discussed over the next two days and then sanctioned.

The previous BJP-Shiv Sena government under Devendra Fadnavis had sought supplementary demands worth more than Rs 1.50 lakh crore in the last three years of its tenure.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra Assembly Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congrats senior leader Priyanka Gandhi along with other senior leader sit a peaceful protest at Historical India Gate in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Priyanka Gandhi leads 'symbolic protest' against police crackdown on students
Students of University of Madras protest against CAB NRC and recent atrocity of police upon students of Jamia MiLlia Islamia University in Delhi while protesting peacefully at University of Madras in Chennai on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai students condemn police violence in Delhi, organise peaceful protests
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp