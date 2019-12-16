Uttarakhand to provide more facilities for pilgrims visiting Kedarnath

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand government has chalked out a plan to provide more facilities to pilgrims visiting Kedarnath shrine.

Dilip Jawalker, secretary tourism, Uttarakhand said, "The work will start on this project next year. Estimates of Rs 150 Crore have been planned out from corporate social responsibility funds by public sector units."

Facilities will include tourist lounge, facilitation center, a small hospital and waiting lounges, changing rooms along with well-equipped toilets.

"These projects are part of renconstruction of Kedarpuri suiting the faith, fame and glory of the shrine. Record number of pilgrims visit the temple. We plan to provide best of the facilities to the pilgrims," said Jawalker.

The shrine town will also have a public address system which will be used inform the pilgrims about the history and importance of all important areas in Kedarpuri and regulate the crowd in the temple.

The road from Bhim Bali to Kedarnath would be reconstructed which will have facilities for the pilgrims travelling to the temple.

Reconstruction of Kedarpuri has been going on since aftermath of disaster of 2013 which engulfed over 5000 lives and left thousands others missing.

Work has been on in the holy town to transform it with facilities squaring to smart city. The reconstruction is said to directly monitored by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reconstruction of the holy town is said to be his 'Dream Project' which is said to have 'state-of-the-art' facilities.

Last year, the PM reviewed the project and watched ongoing reconstruction work directly transmitted to the Prime Minister’s Office through high-resolution drone cameras from the ground zero.