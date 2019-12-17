79-year-old retired CRPF Subedar-major passes high school exam in Uttarakhand

By ANI

UDHAM SINGH NAGAR: 'Learning has no age' is a saying often used but bringing it to life is a 79-year-old retired CRPF Subedar-major who scored over 60 per cent in High School Examination.

Dani Ram, a resident of Khatima town of the state, always wished to retire as an Assistant Commandant but could not due to his incomplete education.

"As I didn't complete my Class 10, I was never promoted to Assistant Commandant. I wanted to retire as an Assistant Commandant. As I was not able to complete my education I was not promoted. It was then that I decided to pursue further education," Ram said.

"Today I'm very happy that I have completed my high school. My daughter is doing masters so that also motivated me to complete my education, he added.

Stressing on the need for knowledge, Ram said everyone should complete their education to be successful in life.

"We can only be successful if we have knowledge. Civil education can give you success in life and take our India forward," he concluded.