Anti-CAA protests: Over 3,000 detained, 136 cases registered, says Assam DGP

The top cop of Assam Police said that the situation is normal and no violence was seen in the last few days.

Published: 17th December 2019 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Assam protest, Citizenship Bill

Demonstrators burn tyres during a strike called by All Assam Students Union. (Photo| PTI)

By ANI

GUWAHATI: The Assam Police detained more than 3,000 people and arrested 190 persons for indulging in violent protests last week in the state over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"136 cases have been registered so far and 190 protesters have been arrested. These were not normal democratic protesters but people who indulged in violence. Some conspirators have also been arrested, including some major leaders from various organisations," Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta told ANI.

The top cop of Assam Police said that the situation is normal and no violence was seen in the last few days.

"We had detained over 3,000 protestors. Preventive detentions are also taking place. We allowed the youngsters to leave after counselling session," Mahanta added.

The DGP also urged the parents to stop their kids from getting involved in the protests which were "hijacked by the miscreants."

"I have appealed to the parents to ensure that their kids don't come out on the streets. Their protests may be misused by some bad characters and miscreants who enter after a time to indulge in violence," Mahanta said.

Mahanta also expressed grief over the death of four people due to police firing during the protests and added that the police had to resort to firing to save property and lives.

"Four people have been killed in police action, unfortunately. The situation had become such that the police had to fire in order to save more people and property," he said.

Mahanta asserted that the perpetrators who are having malafide intentions to wreak havoc will not be spared.

"We have information and video footage of the protests and investigations are underway following which more arrests are in order," he said, adding that a technical team is going through the footage.

The curfew imposed in Dibrugarh district in the wake of major protests across the state over CAA was relaxed from 6 am to 8 pm today by the district administration.

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had on Monday said that curfew imposed in the state will be relaxed only during day time while it will remain in place at night until the situation is reviewed by the government.

Protests had broken out in several parts of Assam following the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in Parliament last Wednesday. The Bill became an Act after getting Presidential assent.

As many as 26 Army columns have been deployed in Assam to assist the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to handle the situation.

Meanwhile, internet services also remain suspended in several districts of the state.

TAGS
Citizenship Act Protests Assam Protests Assam Curfew
