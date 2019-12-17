Home Nation

Anti-CAA stir: 300 'identified' for spreading rumours online, says Noida Police

The police in Noida and elsewhere in Uttar Pradesh have stepped up vigilance on the ground and on social media, including Facebook and Twitter, in the wake of violent protests.

Published: 17th December 2019 09:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 09:58 PM   |  A+A-

The district police have began sensitising people, especially in villages, that they should not believe the rumours floating around in the social media.

By PTI

NOIDA/GHAZIABAD: The Noida Police on Tuesday said it has identified and warned around 300 people spreading rumours on social media regarding the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and may initiate action against them including arrest.

The police in Noida and elsewhere in Uttar Pradesh have stepped up vigilance on the ground and on social media, including Facebook and Twitter, in the wake of violent protests in adjoining Delhi and in Aligarh over the new controversial citizenship law.

"Around 300 people have been identified and issued warnings over spreading rumours online related to the citizenship law. Some of them are repeat offenders and on police radar. Action will be initiated against them and they can be arrested also depending on our probe," Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna told PTI.

The police has also cautioned the citizens, including people related with political outfits, against taking the law into their hands in any way.

"All Bangladeshi intruders and Rohingya Muslims living in any part of Noida will be identified by the BJP's Yuva Morcha and the information given to the government," a Twitter user identifying himself as district unit head of the BJP's youth wing posted.

Reacting sharply to the post, the SSP tweeted, "Be careful, police will ensure action if you take the law into your hands. Your irresponsible behaviour can lead to law and order situation. Do not interfere in police's work."

In Ghaziabad, Murad Nagar and Masuri town police registered FIRs against two persons under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and section 67 of the IT Act for spreading rumours through WhatsApp regarding protests at Jamia Milia Islamia, Deputy Superintendent of police (Sadar) Anshu Jain told PTI.

An accused was arrested by Murad Nagar police on the intervening night of 16-17, while Masuri police have conducted raids to nab the other accused who is on the run, the DSP said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the district administration and the police reached out to prominent members of the Muslim community here in a bid to quell their apprehensions regarding the Citizenship Amendment law, which has attracted severe criticism from sections of the society.

"The people have been told not to worry or panic about anything. If they have any problems they can approach the administration or the police. We are ensuring that no disturbance to public order is caused because of the incidents happening around. Our priority is development work," District Magistrate B N Singh told PTI.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
rumours Anti CAA stir Citizenship Amendment Act
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp