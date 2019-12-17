Home Nation

Bihar woman, set on fire after failed rape bid, dies

The victim was set ablaze by Raja Rai, who poured kerosene oil on her for resisting rape attempt on December 7.

By IANS

PATNA: The 23-year old woman, who was set on fire after a failed rape bid in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on December 7, died here on Monday night. She was undergoing treatment in Patna'a Appolo hospital after receiving 80 per cent burns.

The victim's kin said the woman died around 11.40 p.m. on Monday night.

The Muzaffarpur district administration had assured to bear the entire cost of treatment of the woman.

According to the family members of the victim, her last words were, "I want justice. The person who has committed this crime should be hanged."

The news of her death brought widespread grief in her village in Muzaffarpur district.

She was set ablaze by Raja Rai, who poured kerosene oil on her for resisting rape attempt on December 7.

According to the FIR lodged at the Ahiyapur police station in Muzaffarpur, the woman was with her minor niece and nephew in her house when the accused barged in and tried to sexually assault her but failed. The accused then poured kerosene oil on the woman and set her on fire.

Police, in a prompt action arrested the accused.

