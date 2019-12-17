Home Nation

BrahMos missile successfully test-fired from Odisha's Chandipur

The BrahMos missile is a medium-range ramjet supersonic cruise missile capable of being launched from submarines, warships, fighter jets or land.

BALASORE: Supersonic cruise missile BrahMos was successfully test-fired from a base in Odisha's Chandipur on Tuesday, Defence sources said.

The land-attack version of the missile was test-fired from a mobile autonomous launcher at Launch Complex-3 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur near here at around 8.30 am, they said.

The trial of the surface-to-surface missile was successful, meeting all the parameters, a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) source said.

The first extended version of the missile with a strike range of 450 km was successfully tested on March 11, 2017, Defence sources said.

A shorter range land-attack version of the BrahMos was successfully test-fired from the ITR at Chandipur on September 30, 2019, they said.

BrahMos is a joint venture between India's DRDO and NPOM of Russia.

The missile is operational with the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force.

The BrahMos is regarded as the fastest supersonic cruise missile in the world, the sources said.

It has established itself as a major force multiplier in modern warfare with its land-attack and anti-ship capabilities with multi-role and multi-platform abilities, they added.

