Citizenship Act stir: Army spots fake Twitter handles spreading misinformation in Northeast

The Army has contacted authorities with a list of fake Twitter handles spreading misinformation in the Northeast, and asked them to block these accounts.

Assam police women patrol during a curfew in Gauhati, India, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. (File | AP)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

While the Twitter accounts were spreading misinformation related to the Army, sources in the Arm said, some fake handles were noticed appealing China to interfere on the unrest.

The fake accounts came to light when the Army was being dispatched in Assam and Assam Rifles in Tripura for controlling protests and unrest against the Citizen’s Amendment Act. 

“We had observed around 40-45 fake handles involved in spreading misinformation. We have informed the authorities and have asked them to block them,” an Army officer said, adding that about 20 such handles were blocked.

The Army is actively working to track such accounts and handles. In November, it had informed authorities of about 150 such accounts. The Army has already issuing advisories on dos and don’ts for its troopers regarding such false misinformation.

A similar step had also been taken in September after Article 370 and 35A of the Constitution were abrogated.

Several fake handles impersonating senior Army officers were found to be operating in the virtual world. 

More than 200 Twitter handles of senior officers, including Army chief General Bipin Rawat, were created by Pakistani spy agencies and their operatives following which a large number of such fake profiles were taken down.

