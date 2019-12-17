Citizenship law protests: 26 people arrested in Aligarh released, 19 held in UP's Mau for violence

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Amid the ongoing protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across the country, police released as many as 26 people, including eight students, arrested in connection with Sunday evening violent stir on the campus of Aligarh Muslim University and surrounding areas as the situation in the University showed marked signs of improvement on Tuesday.

As per the official university sources, the process of evacuation of hostels at the AMU continued overnight, and according to latest figures provided by the AMU administration, about 9,500 out of 11,500 inmates have left for home.

Meanwhile, in eastern UP district of Mau, 19 persons were arrested and search for another nine was on for inciting violence and indulging in arson and vandalism as part of anti-CAA protests on Monday evening. Section 144 of CrPC is in force and internet services are suspended in the trouble-torn district.

Sharing the details of Aligarh detentions, SSP, Akash Kulhari claimed that of the 26 persons held in connection with anti-CAA violence on Sunday night, only 8 were AMU students, rest were outsiders.

However, the police released those arrested after the AMU authorities urged the district administration to free the students as a special case. "In view of the tense situation on the AMU campus and surrounding areas we had approached the DM to release the arrested students as a special case and this was done by the administration," proctor of AMU Prof Afifullah Khan said.

On Tuesday, there were protests in several parts of the city including the highly-sensitive Upper Court area in the old city.

The protest in Aligarh was called off on Monday night after the Shahr Mufti Abdul Hameed had addressed the crowd and assured them that their demands regarding release of arrested AMU students would be addressed by local police.

Meanwhile, the protesters in Mau had indulged in vandalism and arson on Monday. They had torched a police station and vehicles parked along the road prompting

police to fire in the air.

As per Additional Director General (Prosecution) Ashutosh Pandey, over two dozen troublemakers were identified and 19 of them were in police custody. “The mischief mongers are being identified through video footage and photos published in various newspapers," he said on Tuesday.

The ADG confirmed that internet was suspended in the district till further orders. RAF and PAC were deployed. A police force was called in from nearby districts of Ballia, Ghazipur and Azamgarh and that the situation was under control.

Meanwhile, all the schools, colleges and 'madrasas' have been shut in view of the violence till December 21.

The videos of the violence, which have gone viral on social media, show that the computer room of Mau's Dakshintola police station being vandalised with chairs and some computers damaged.

A portion of the boundary wall of the police station was also damaged, and firemen could be seen extinguishing the fire, which had erupted at one corner of the police station