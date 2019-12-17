'Declare you will give citizenship to every Pakistani': PM Modi dares Congress

By Online Desk

BHOGNADIH (Jharkhand): Accusing the Congress of peddling lies about the amended Citizenship Act and creating an atmosphere of fear among Muslims, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reiterated that no citizen in the country would be affected by the law.

Addressing a poll rally here, Modi appealed to college and university students, who had been protesting over the amended Act, to bring forth issues for discussion with the government in a "democratic manner".

He alleged that "urban Naxals" were trying to instigate youth in the country to foment trouble.

"Congress is spreading lies, creating an atmosphere of fear for Muslims over the Citizenship Act. I give my assurances no citizen in the country will be affected by the law," he stated.

“I challenge the Congress and their allies to openly declare that they will give Indian citizenship to every Pakistani citizen and bring back Article 370 in Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh if they have the guts,” he said.

The Prime Minister also said that people of Jharkhand have voted fearlessly in the first four phases of the Assembly elections.

He claimed that when the lotus bloomed, tribals, women and youth across the country benefited.

"Your blessings for the BJP are giving sleepless nights to the Congress, JMM, RJD and the Left parties," he told people attending the rally.

(With agency inputs)