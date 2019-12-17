Home Nation

'Declare you will give citizenship to every Pakistani': PM Modi dares Congress

Protesters should bring forth issues for discussion with the government in a "democratic manner", Modi said while addressing a poll rally in Jharkhand.

Published: 17th December 2019 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

BHOGNADIH (Jharkhand): Accusing the Congress of peddling lies about the amended Citizenship Act and creating an atmosphere of fear among Muslims, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reiterated that no citizen in the country would be affected by the law.

Addressing a poll rally here, Modi appealed to college and university students, who had been protesting over the amended Act, to bring forth issues for discussion with the government in a "democratic manner".

He alleged that "urban Naxals" were trying to instigate youth in the country to foment trouble.

"Congress is spreading lies, creating an atmosphere of fear for Muslims over the Citizenship Act. I give my assurances no citizen in the country will be affected by the law," he stated.

“I challenge the Congress and their allies to openly declare that they will give Indian citizenship to every Pakistani citizen and bring back Article 370 in Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh if they have the guts,” he said.

The Prime Minister also said that people of Jharkhand have voted fearlessly in the first four phases of the Assembly elections.

He claimed that when the lotus bloomed, tribals, women and youth across the country benefited.

"Your blessings for the BJP are giving sleepless nights to the Congress, JMM, RJD and the Left parties," he told people attending the rally.

(With agency inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Bill PM Modi Urban Naxals CAA CAB Citizenship act
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp