Exams rescheduled at Jamia, AMU following Citizenship Act protests

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Some exams at the Jamia Millia Islamia and the Aligarh Muslim University have been rescheduled in the wake of ongoing violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Human Resource Development Ministry sources said on Tuesday.

The sources also said that protests in all 42 Central universities, save the Jamia and the AMU, were peaceful.

"Some exams are rescheduled in Jamia and Aligarh Muslim University due to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act," said the MHRD source.

As per the source, Jamia has requested the Ministry to conduct an enquiry into the violent protest at the university on Sunday evening through a resolution passed on Monday night.

The Ministry source, however, confirmed that the situation is now peaceful at all the universities.

Violence broke out across many states, including northeast and West Bengal, over the new Act which became law after the President's assent on Thursday.

The new Act will apply to members of six non-Muslim communities -- Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians -- from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who have migrated to India as of December 31, 2014 after facing religious persecution.