Home Nation

Kamal Haasan hits out at Citizenship Act, says MNM opposed to NRC too

The ruling AIADMK's support to the CAA in the Parliament was a betrayal of the Tamils and the nation, he said.

Published: 17th December 2019 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Tuesday slammed the Centre and the ruling AIADMK over the Citizenship Amendment Act and said his party is opposed to the proposed nation-wide National Register of Citizens.

The ruling AIADMK's support to the CAA in the Parliament was a betrayal of the Tamils and the nation, he said.

"They are obedient to their masters, you know who their masters are," he told reporters apparently alleging that the AIADMK was dancing to the tunes of the BJP-led Centre.

A day after his party said it has moved the Supreme Court against the amendment to the Citizenship Act, the MNM chief, when asked about his party's follow up action on the matter said his party will take up the cudgels against the NRC as well.

"There is this NRC, when it is implemented (at the national level) we will get into the field (against it) and go as far as we could," he said.

On Home Minister Amit Shah saying that the CAA was not against Muslims, he quoted a Tamil proverb to indicate that the Minister was obstinate and does not see reason.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Amendment Act Citizenship act NRC Kamal Haasan
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congrats senior leader Priyanka Gandhi along with other senior leader sit a peaceful protest at Historical India Gate in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Priyanka Gandhi leads 'symbolic protest' against police crackdown on students
Students of University of Madras protest against CAB NRC and recent atrocity of police upon students of Jamia MiLlia Islamia University in Delhi while protesting peacefully at University of Madras in Chennai on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai students condemn police violence in Delhi, organise peaceful protests
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp