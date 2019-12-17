Home Nation

Maharashtra Assembly adjourned for the day as BJP, Shiv Sena scuffle over farmers' aid

The House witnessed unruly scenes as members of the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena indulged in a scuffle and charged at each other over the issue.

Published: 17th December 2019 01:29 PM

Maharashtra Assembly in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Assembly in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday witnessed ruckus as members of the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena indulged in a scuffle and charged at each other over the issue of assistance to farmers, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House for the day.

The state Legislative Council also witnessed noisy protests over the issue following which it, too, was adjourned for the day.

The BJP legislators, led by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis and state party chief Chandrakant Patil, marched to the Vidhan Bhawan here in the morning with flex boards carrying a report published earlier in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', demanding Rs 25,000 per hectare aid for farmers hit by untimely rains.

The BJP sought to remind Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray of his own previous demand, before he took charge of the top post, of providing the assistance to cultivators.

As the day's proceedings began in the Assembly, the BJP members rushed to the well of the House and shouted slogans, seeking implementation of the Sena's previous demand.

Speaker Nana Patole appealed to BJP members to return to their seats and allow the House proceedings to continue.

However, some Sena MLAs also came there and tried to snatch the flex boards from BJP members, leading to the ruckus.

As the BJP members refused to return to their seats, the Speaker adjourned the House for 30 minutes.

When the House reassembled, the noisy protests continued.

The Speaker cleared a couple of bills amid the ruckus and then adjourned the House for the day.

He also rescheduled the Calling Attention notices and discussion on the governor's speech for Wednesday.

Governor BS Koshyari addressed the joint sitting of the legislature at the Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai on December 1.

The state Legislative Council also witnessed din as BJP members demanded compensationfor farmers affected by unseasonal rains.

Council Chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar initially adjourned the Upper House for 15 minutes.

When the House reassembled, Leader of the Opposition Pravin Darekar demanded that the government announce Rs 25,000 per hectare aid to farmers, as sought by Thackeray last month, before he became the chief minister.

The BJP members, carrying flex boards with a copy of the 'Saamana' report, trooped into the well of the House and raised slogans against the government.

The House was then adjourned for another 15 minutes.

When the House assembled again, the BJP members continued with their protest, forcing the chairman to adjourn House for the third time for 15 minutes.

Later, when the House reassembled, the BJP members again rushed to the well of the House and reiterated their demand for compensation to farmers.

Council's Deputy Chairman Neelam Gorhe appealed to the members to go back to their seats, but as the ruckus continued, she adjourned the House for the day.

