Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy on ‘leave’, tweets will be back

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy, who is no stranger to controversy for his statements, proceeded on leave on Monday. Nagaland Governor R N Ravi was given the additional charge of the state.

“The President of India is pleased to appoint Shri RN Ravi, Governor of Nagaland, to discharge the functions of the Governor of Meghalaya, in addition to his own duties, during the absence on leave of Shri Tathagata Roy, Governor of Meghalaya,” the President’s Secretariat said in a communiqué.

As his departure triggered speculation that the Centre took the move to keep him away from the protests in the Northeast, Roy tweeted to explain the situation.

“Some concerned people are hearing wild rumours. This is just to reassure them that I am coming back here.”

The Raj Bhavan also tweeted to clear the speculation. “@tathagata2 is entitled to get annual leave of 19 days. He is going on vacation. Will be travelling places & enjoying Christmas. Post that he will be back in office new year. His term ends on May.”

With background in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Roy has often courted controversies with his tweets.

“Two things should never be lost sight of in the present atmosphere of controversy. 1. The country was once divided in the name of religion. 2. A democracy is NECESSARILY DIVISIVE. If you don’t want it go to North Korea,” he had tweeted two days ago.