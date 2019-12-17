Optimistic that CM will call, apprise me on Bengal situation: Governor Dhankhar

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday expressed hope that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would respond to his call and brief him on the prevailing situation in the state that is witnessing protests over the amended Citizenship Act.

After the chief secretary and director general of police failed to turn up to brief him on the current situation in the state over the violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act, the governor had on Monday asked the chief minister to personally update him on it.

"@MamataOfficial. I am optimistic that my meeting with Honble CM today will address all her concerns and would also be enlightened by her point of view," Dhankhar tweeted.

The governor further said that the "dialogue and communication at our level must take precedence as it is the quintessence of the spirit of Constitution we all follow".

In a communication, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha had on Monday informed the governor about meeting him on Tuesday afternoon along with the DG.

After receiving the communication from Sinha, the governor tweeted, "It has been well acknowledged. Will have immense benefit of inputs from them so that all work in synergy to salvage the situation in public interest."

A war of words had erupted Dhankhar and Banerjee on Monday with both criticising each other.

The chief minister had written to the governor saying it the governor's obligation to support the state government to maintain peace and not aggravate the situation through his provocations.

Banerjee expressed her sadness over his taking to Twitter frequently to criticise her government and urged the governor to cooperate with it to maintain peace in the state.