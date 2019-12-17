Home Nation

Rape victim's father murdered by accused in Rajasthan

The accused identified as Dhannaram then jumped from the rooftop in a bid to escape, but got injured.

Published: 17th December 2019 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

Blood

For representational purposes

By IANS

JAIPUR: In a shocking incident, a rape victim's father was murdered by the accused who was roaming free even after his bail was cancelled by the court.

Bringing to the fore the sheer negligence of the Rajasthan police, this incident was reported to have taken place in the early hours of Monday in the Sadri village of Rajasthan's Pali district.

According to the police, the rape accused barged into the house of the rape victim and stabbed her father around 1.30 a.m. When her mother and brother tried to come to his rescue, the attacker stabbed them also.

The accused identified as Dhannaram then jumped from the rooftop in a bid to escape, but got injured police said.

Later he was caught by the villagers and handed over to the police.

The body of deceased was handed over to his family after post-mortem.

The accused, Dhannaram, a resident of the Kishanpura village in Pali has a shop in Nasik.

The complainant in her complaint lodged on November 10 said that the accused took her to Nasik where he raped her.

The police officials said that the minor girl eloped with Dhannaram in July and returned to her home on November 10.

Soon after her return, she lodged a rape and abduction complaint against the accused and, thereafter, an investigation was done.

The police went to Nasik, but did not arrest him.

Meanwhile, the accused got interim bail from the Nasik court. However, on December 13, the ADJ court in Pali cancelled his bail, but he was not arrested by the police.

The post-mortem report said that there are 11 injury marks by a sharp edged weapon on the body. The victim's brother got his fingers cut in the attack and her mother too have injuries on her body. All through the attack, Dhannaram was screaming that he would kill everyone, said the victim.

According to Pali Superintendent of Police Anand Sharma, Station House Officer (SHO) Rajdeependra has been suspended for his negligence in his case. A departmental inquiry has also been ordered and security has been provided to the rape victim.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajasthan crime Rajasthan rape
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp