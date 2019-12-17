Sainik School teacher in Rajasthan found guilty of sexually abusing students

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The school teacher of a Sainik School in Jhunjhunu district, who was arrested for sexually abusing 12 students, has been found guilty by the Rajasthan Commission for the Protection of Child Rights.

The Commission has also held the School Principal Major Abhilash Singh, its former principal Varun Vajpeyi, Administrative Officer, Sq. Leader C B Paliwal, and four Housemasters guilty of negligence that enabled this huge scandal to be perpetrated.

The Commission plans to write letters against all of the offending officials to their appointing authority and will send a report on the issue to the state and central governments.

A detailed report on the sexual abuse was presented to Sangeeta Beniwal, the President of the Commision for the Protection of Child Rights which held a special meeting in Jaipur on Monday.

The Commission had appointed a Special Investigation Team which probed into the school after the episode came to light and action against everyone is being initiated on the basis of the team’s report.

According to the Commission's Report, the former principal Varun Vajpeyi took no steps to check the abuses, despite the scandal carrying on for so long.

Neither did the school’s current Principal, Major Abhilash Singh make any effort to ensure effective monitoring of CCTV Cameras or even displaying the Helpline number on the school premises.

It was also found that all four House Masters were guilty of negligence as they could not make any effort to help the victims of the tragedy.

The school’s Administrative Officer, Sq. Leader C B Paliwal failed to not only monitor the CCTV Cameras but also report to his seniors on time once the shocking case came to light.

The report has recommended tough action against all these officials.

Besides highlighting how many rules were being ignored at this Sainik School, the Commission also suggested that a Complaint Box and Helpline Number of 1098 should be prominently displayed at all schools.

The Board of the Sainik School has also decided to appoint a Special Counsellor at this school.

The Ex-Servicemen’s League in Jhunjhunu has demanded stern action against all the guilty.

A special meeting of all ex-soldiers of the Army in Jhunjhunu has been called on Wednesday to send a special memorandum to the President of India and the state CM to demand tough penalties for the guilty.

The people of Jhunjhunu, the district that provides the most number of army personnel to the country, has been outraged at the sexual abuse case.