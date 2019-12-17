Home Nation

Samajwadi Party seeks emergency session of Parliament to amend citizenship law

Amendments should be made to the Citizenship Amendment Act to see that no discrimination is done on the basis of religion or the Act should be revoked, SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav said.

Published: 17th December 2019 12:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 12:11 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Gopal Yadav. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Prof Ram Gopal Yadav on Monday demanded an emergency session of Parliament to make amendments in the CiStizenship Amendment Act or the citizenship law should be revoked.

Speaking to ANI, Prof Yadav said: "I demand that an emergency session of Parliament should be called. Amendments should be made to the Citizenship Amendment Act to see that no discrimination is done on the basis of religion or the Act should be revoked. Citizenship should not be based on religion."

"When the citizenship Bill came to Parliament, we said that this Bill was dangerous as the Northeast states will be cut off from the rest of India. But the government did not listen to anyone. Based on the majority, they passed the Bill," said the SP veteran.

Speaking about the protest outside Jamia Millia Islamia in the national capital on Sunday, Prof Yadav said: "Jamia students were protesting peacefully. Then some vehicles were burnt somewhere else by unknown people. After that, the students were beaten by the police. This invited reactions. As a result, there were protests in Aligarh and Lucknow."

Prof Yadav said that the Constitution has given the right to protest peacefully. Then why did police did lathi charge and beat students? he asked.

On Sunday, several students were injured after a protest against the citizenship law turned violent in Jamia Nagar area in the national capital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Gopal Yadav Samajwadi Party Citizenship Amendment Act
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congrats senior leader Priyanka Gandhi along with other senior leader sit a peaceful protest at Historical India Gate in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Priyanka Gandhi leads 'symbolic protest' against police crackdown on students
Students of University of Madras protest against CAB NRC and recent atrocity of police upon students of Jamia MiLlia Islamia University in Delhi while protesting peacefully at University of Madras in Chennai on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai students condemn police violence in Delhi, organise peaceful protests
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp