Home Nation

Unnao rape case: Court lashes at Sengar's counsel for trying to 'demolish' rape survivor's character

The court further said that the defence even tried to influence the rape case by trying to prove that the entire gang rape case was a 'sham'.

Published: 17th December 2019 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday lashed at the counsel for expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar for trying to "demolish" the character of the rape survivor during the trial.

The court convicted Sengar for raping a woman in Unnao in 2017, when she was a minor.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma referred to a separate case of alleged gang rape of the woman by three other persons and said Sengar's counsel in a "very strategic manner" tried to "kill two birds/cases with one stone by attempting to demolish the character of the rape survivor".

The gang rape case is separate from the rape case in which Sengar was convicted on Monday.

While she was raped by Sengar on June 4, 2017, the rape survivor was allegedly gang raped by three others on June 11, 2017 in Unnao.

The trial in the gang rape case is yet to commence in the trial court here.

The court further said that the defence even tried to influence the rape case by trying to prove that the entire gang rape case was a "sham".

"Defence has in a very strategic manner attempted to tread or venture into the spectrum of the alleged gang rape, the trial of which is yet to commence and the defence has tried to kill two birds/cases with one stone by attempting to demolish the character of the rape survivor but also mounting an attack that the entire case was a sham and bogus," it said.

The court also observed that three other young girls in the rape survivor's family were also being subjected to "shame, disgust and indignity in society".

"The defence miserably fails to prove that the rape survivor's uncle orchestrated the entire false complaint against Sengar to settle old scores since it was not conceivable that the woman and her mother were not oblivious or unmindful of vulnerability of three other young girls in the family who started to be subjected to shame, disgust and indignity in the society/community."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Unnao rape case Kuldeep Singh Sengar
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congrats senior leader Priyanka Gandhi along with other senior leader sit a peaceful protest at Historical India Gate in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Priyanka Gandhi leads 'symbolic protest' against police crackdown on students
Students of University of Madras protest against CAB NRC and recent atrocity of police upon students of Jamia MiLlia Islamia University in Delhi while protesting peacefully at University of Madras in Chennai on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai students condemn police violence in Delhi, organise peaceful protests
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp