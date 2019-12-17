Home Nation

Uttarakhand government gears up for protests over Citizenship Amendment Act

Protest marches were organized in Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts opposing the law terming it discriminatory and unconstitutional. 

Jamia Protest

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: As protests over Citizenship Amendment Act catch pace across the country, the Uttarakhand state government has issued instructions to state police to keep an eye on the situation in the state. 

Ashok Kumar, additional director general of police, law and order, Uttarakhand said, "Instructions have been issued to all 13 districts to keep an eye on the situation. Our aim is to maintain peace in case protest marches are organized with permission."

Protest marches were organised in Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts opposing the law terming it discriminatory and unconstitutional. 

However, there are no reports of damages or violence to date. Union human resources development minister and member of Parliament from Haridwar also appealed people through Twitter to not indulge into violent acts over the law. 

Kashmiri students body staged a protest in Dehradun on Monday evening in solidarity with the Students of Jamia Milia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University terming Delhi police actions violent and against principles of democracy. 

The protest was supported by the Student Federation of India. 

Apart from Kashmiri students, many other students from various Institutes of state capital also participated in the Protest demanding action against Culprits. Dozens of students gathered at Ganta Garh Dehradun holding placards which read- 'We want Justice', 'Delhi Police hosh mei Aao'. Students raised slogans condemning the Delhi Police for 'attacking' the students. 

Spokesperson of the association, Nasir Khuehami said that, thrashing of Students without any rhyme and reason is a strongly condemnable act. We condemn it in harshest words. Dehli Police treat the University like a warzone. Students are being paraded inside Jamia by Police. This is totally horrible, he said. 

"We demand that an independent judicial inquiry should be set up to investigate into the incident", he added.

